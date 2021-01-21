Dow Movers: CVX, TRV

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Travelers Companies topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.5%. Year to date, Travelers Companies registers a 6.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron, trading down 2.1%. Chevron is showing a gain of 10.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Merck, trading down 1.6%, and Apple, trading up 2.1% on the day.

