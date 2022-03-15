In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Procter & Gamble topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.9%. Year to date, Procter & Gamble has lost about 9.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron, trading down 5.3%. Chevron is showing a gain of 34.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dow, trading down 2.2%, and McDonald's, trading up 1.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CVX, PG

