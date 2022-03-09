In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 6.0%. Year to date, Nike has lost about 22.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron, trading down 2.8%. Chevron is showing a gain of 41.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 0.2%, and American Express, trading up 5.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CVX, NKE

