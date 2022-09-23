In early trading on Friday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.4%. Year to date, Merck registers a 14.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron, trading down 5.1%. Chevron is showing a gain of 25.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 2.8%, and Home Depot, trading up 0.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CVX, MRK

