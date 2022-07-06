In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Merck registers a 22.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron, trading down 1.4%. Chevron is showing a gain of 19.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 1.0%, and Procter & Gamble, trading up 1.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CVX, MRK

