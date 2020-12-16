Dow Movers: CVX, MCD

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of McDonald's topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, McDonald's registers a 9.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron, trading down 1.3%. Chevron is lower by about 26.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar, trading down 1.0%, and Microsoft, trading up 1.0% on the day.

