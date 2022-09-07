In early trading on Wednesday, shares of McDonald's topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%. Year to date, McDonald's has lost about 3.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron, trading down 2.1%. Chevron is showing a gain of 31.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Merck, trading down 0.7%, and Walmart, trading up 1.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CVX, MCD

