Dow Movers: CVX, INTC

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 8.0%. Year to date, Intel registers a 15.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron, trading down 1.4%. Chevron is showing a gain of 9.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group, trading down 1.3%, and Home Depot, trading up 1.3% on the day.

