Dow Movers: CVX, IBM

In early trading on Friday, shares of International Business Machines topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.8%. Year to date, International Business Machines registers a 5.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron, trading down 3.3%. Chevron is lower by about 10.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Exxon Mobil, trading down 3.1%, and Pfizer, trading up 0.7% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.