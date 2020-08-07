Dow Movers: CVX, HD

In early trading on Friday, shares of Home Depot topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Home Depot registers a 25.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron, trading down 1.7%. Chevron is lower by about 28.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Exxon Mobil, trading down 1.4%, and Walmart, trading up 0.6% on the day.

