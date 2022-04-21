In early trading on Thursday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.7%. Year to date, Dow registers a 24.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron, trading down 1.5%. Chevron is showing a gain of 44.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group, trading down 0.7%, and Visa, trading up 2.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CVX, DOW

