Dow Movers: CVX, DIS

In early trading on Monday, shares of Walt Disney topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, Walt Disney has lost about 19.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron, trading down 3.5%. Chevron is showing a gain of 31.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dow, trading down 1.3%, and Procter, trading up 1.1% on the day.

