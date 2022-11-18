In early trading on Friday, shares of Cisco Systems topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, Cisco Systems has lost about 24.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron, trading down 2.0%. Chevron is showing a gain of 53.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dow, trading down 1.4%, and American Express, trading up 1.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CVX, CSCO

