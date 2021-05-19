Dow Movers: CVX, CRM

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Salesforce.com topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, Salesforce.com Inc has lost about 2.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron, trading down 2.6%. Chevron is showing a gain of 22.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 2.5%, and Walmart, trading up 0.1% on the day.

