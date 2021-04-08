Dow Movers: CVX, CRM

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Salesforce.com topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Salesforce.com registers a 1.0% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron, trading down 1.7%. Chevron is showing a gain of 21.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Travelers Companies, trading down 1.6%, and Microsoft, trading up 1.5% on the day.

