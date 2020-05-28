Dow Movers: CVX, BA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.3%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 52.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron, trading down 1.8%. Chevron is lower by about 23.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are MMM, trading down 1.7%, and Merck, trading up 2.5% on the day.

