Dow Movers: CVX, BA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 5.0%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 69.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron, trading down 8.3%. Chevron is lower by about 54.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are United Technologies, trading down 5.9%, and Intel, trading up 4.4% on the day.

