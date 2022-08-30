Markets
CVX

Dow Movers: CVX, BA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 16.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron, trading down 2.6%. Chevron is showing a gain of 36.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar, trading down 1.3%, and Nike, trading up 1.1% on the day.

Dow Movers: CVX, BA
VIDEO: Dow Movers: CVX, BA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVXBACATNKE

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular