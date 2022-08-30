In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 16.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron, trading down 2.6%. Chevron is showing a gain of 36.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar, trading down 1.3%, and Nike, trading up 1.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CVX, BA

