In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.6%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 36.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron, trading down 0.6%. Chevron is showing a gain of 42.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amgen, trading down 0.3%, and Goldman Sachs Group, trading up 2.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CVX, BA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.