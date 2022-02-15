In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.4%. Year to date, Boeing registers a 8.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron, trading down 1.3%. Chevron is showing a gain of 13.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are MMM, trading down 1.0%, and Nike, trading up 2.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CVX, BA

