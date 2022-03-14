In early trading on Monday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, American Express registers a 5.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron, trading down 2.5%. Chevron is showing a gain of 42.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dow, trading down 1.4%, and Visa, trading up 2.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CVX, AXP

