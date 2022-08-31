In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Amgen topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Amgen registers a 8.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron, trading down 1.3%. Chevron is showing a gain of 35.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dow, trading down 0.3%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 1.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CVX, AMGN

