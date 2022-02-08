In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Amgen topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 5.6%. Year to date, Amgen registers a 5.0% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron, trading down 1.6%. Chevron is showing a gain of 16.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Nike, trading down 1.4%, and JPMorgan Chase, trading up 2.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CVX, AMGN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.