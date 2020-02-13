Dow Movers: CSCO, WMT

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.5%. Year to date, Walmart has lost about 2.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Cisco Systems, trading down 6.6%. Cisco Systems is lower by about 2.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are MMM, trading down 1.4%, and American Express, trading up 0.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.