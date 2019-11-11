Markets
Dow Movers: CSCO, WBA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 5.9%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance has lost about 8.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Cisco Systems, trading down 2.0%. Cisco Systems is showing a gain of 10.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are MMM, trading down 1.2%, and Visa, trading up 0.5% on the day.

