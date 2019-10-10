Dow Movers: CSCO, WBA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.9%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance has lost about 22.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Cisco Systems (CSCO), trading down 1.5%. Cisco Systems is showing a gain of 6.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Procter & Gamble Company (PG), trading down 0.8%, and Caterpillar (CAT), trading up 1.8% on the day.

