Markets
CSCO

Dow Movers: CSCO, NKE

November 11, 2022 — 10:23 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In early trading on Friday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.7%. Year to date, Nike has lost about 38.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Cisco Systems, trading down 3.1%. Cisco Systems is lower by about 30.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group, trading down 2.9%, and Dow, trading up 3.4% on the day.

Dow Movers: CSCO, NKE
VIDEO: Dow Movers: CSCO, NKE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CSCO
NKE
UNH
DOW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.