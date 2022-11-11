In early trading on Friday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.7%. Year to date, Nike has lost about 38.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Cisco Systems, trading down 3.1%. Cisco Systems is lower by about 30.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group, trading down 2.9%, and Dow, trading up 3.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CSCO, NKE

