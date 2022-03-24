In early trading on Thursday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.2%. Year to date, Intel has lost about 3.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Cisco Systems, trading down 1.2%. Cisco Systems is lower by about 15.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Home Depot, trading down 0.4%, and Apple, trading up 1.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CSCO, INTC

