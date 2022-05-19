In early trading on Thursday, shares of Home Depot topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.5%. Year to date, Home Depot has lost about 31.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Cisco Systems, trading down 13.2%. Cisco Systems is lower by about 33.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Visa, trading down 3.0%, and Amgen, trading up 0.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CSCO, HD

