Dow Movers: CSCO, GS

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.3%. Year to date, Goldman Sachs Group registers a 25.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Cisco Systems, trading down 1.8%. Cisco Systems is showing a gain of 15.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amgen, trading down 1.6%, and JPMorgan Chase, trading up 1.2% on the day.

