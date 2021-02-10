Dow Movers: CSCO, DOW

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%. Year to date, Dow registers a 3.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Cisco Systems, trading down 4.1%. Cisco Systems is showing a gain of 3.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walmart, trading down 0.8%, and Walt Disney, trading up 1.3% on the day.

