Dow Movers: CSCO, CRM

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Salesforce.com topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.8%. Year to date, Salesforce.com registers a 11.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Cisco Systems, trading down 1.0%. Cisco Systems is showing a gain of 4.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are International Business Machines, trading down 0.8%, and Chevron, trading up 2.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.