Dow Movers: CSCO, BA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 45.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Cisco Systems, trading down 10.3%. Cisco Systems is lower by about 10.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 1.2%, and MMM, trading up 1.2% on the day.

