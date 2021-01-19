Dow Movers: CSCO, AXP

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, American Express registers a 3.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Cisco Systems, trading down 1.4%. Cisco Systems is showing a gain of 0.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walmart, trading down 1.1%, and Boeing, trading up 2.4% on the day.

