In early trading on Friday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.8%. Year to date, Walmart has lost about 12.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce, trading down 1.5%. Salesforce is lower by about 31.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Microsoft, trading down 1.4%, and UnitedHealth Group, trading up 0.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CRM, WMT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.