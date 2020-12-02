Dow Movers: CRM, VZ

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Verizon Communications topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.2%. Year to date, Verizon Communications registers a 0.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce.com, trading down 10.0%. Salesforce.com is showing a gain of 33.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are McDonald's, trading down 1.6%, and Chevron, trading up 1.4% on the day.

