Dow Movers: CRM, V

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Visa (V) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Visa registers a 7.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce.com (CRM), trading down 1.7%. Salesforce.com is lower by about 10.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Microsoft (MSFT), trading down 1.4%, and Boeing (BA), trading up 2.0% on the day.

