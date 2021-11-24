Dow Movers: CRM, V

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Visa topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, Visa has lost about 8.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce.com, trading down 2.1%. Salesforce.com is showing a gain of 28.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Nike, trading down 1.8%, and Chevron, trading up 1.0% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.