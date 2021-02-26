Dow Movers: CRM, UNH

In early trading on Friday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%. Year to date, UnitedHealth Group has lost about 4.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce.com, trading down 3.9%. Salesforce.com Inc is lower by about 0.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Procter & Gamble, trading down 2.5%, and Apple, trading up 1.4% on the day.

