In early trading on Friday, shares of Merck (MRK) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%. Year to date, Merck registers a 20.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce (CRM), trading down 2.4%. Salesforce is lower by about 27.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing (BA), trading down 2.4%, and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), trading up 1.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CRM, MRK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.