Dow Movers: CRM, MRK

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading down 0.0%. Year to date, Merck registers a 20.7% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce, trading down 4.9%. Salesforce is lower by about 36.1% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 4.0%, and Verizon Communications, trading down 0.2% on the day.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
