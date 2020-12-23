Dow Movers: CRM, JPM

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of JPMorgan Chase topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.5%. Year to date, JPMorgan Chase has lost about 10.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce.com, trading down 0.9%. Salesforce.com is showing a gain of 40.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walmart, trading down 0.7%, and Chevron, trading up 2.2% on the day.

