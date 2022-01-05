Dow Movers: CRM, INTC

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.3%. Year to date, Intel registers a 7.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce.com, trading down 5.8%. Salesforce.com is lower by about 7.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Microsoft, trading down 2.2%, and Boeing, trading up 2.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.