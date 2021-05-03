Dow Movers: CRM, IBM

In early trading on Monday, shares of International Business Machines topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.4%. Year to date, International Business Machines registers a 15.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce.com, trading down 1.2%. Salesforce.com is showing a gain of 2.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 0.1%, and Home Depot, trading up 2.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.