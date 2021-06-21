Dow Movers: CRM, DOW

In early trading on Monday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, Dow registers a 14.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce.com, trading down 0.7%. Salesforce.com is showing a gain of 8.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 0.6%, and Caterpillar, trading up 2.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.