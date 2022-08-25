Dow Movers: CRM, DOW

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Dow (DOW) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Dow has lost about 2.6% of its value.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce (CRM), trading down 7.7%. Salesforce is lower by about 34.6% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group (UNH), trading down 0.7%, and Caterpillar (CAT), trading up 1.6% on the day.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
