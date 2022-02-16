In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.3%. Year to date, Dow registers a 10.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce.com, trading down 2.7%. Salesforce.com is lower by about 17.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Microsoft, trading down 1.9%, and Chevron, trading up 1.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CRM, DOW

