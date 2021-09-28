Dow Movers: CRM, CVX

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%. Year to date, Chevron registers a 23.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce.com, trading down 2.2%. Salesforce.com is showing a gain of 22.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Microsoft, trading down 2.1%, and JPMorgan Chase, trading up 0.5% on the day.

