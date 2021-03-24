Dow Movers: CRM, CVX

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.4%. Year to date, Chevron registers a 23.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce.com, trading down 1.1%. Salesforce.com is lower by about 4.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walt Disney, trading down 0.7%, and Caterpillar, trading up 2.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.