In early trading on Thursday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.4%. Year to date, Chevron registers a 43.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce, trading down 3.6%. Salesforce is lower by about 29.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Home Depot, trading down 2.9%, and Amgen, trading up 0.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CRM, CVX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.